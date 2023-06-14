 Infosys Allots 3,17,673 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Infosys Allots 3,17,673 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Infosys (Representative)

As per a regulatory filing, Infosys on Wednesday announced the allotment of 3,17,673 equity shares to employees under stock option.

The company said through the filing that 4,106 equity shares will be allotted under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan and 3,13,567 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the company has increased to 20,75,09,61,825 divided into 4,15,01,92,365 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Infosys Ltd Shares

The shares of Infosys on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,302, down by 0.22 percent.

