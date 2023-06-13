Belgium’s Keytrade Bank Selects Infosys Finacle Suite For Core Banking Transformation |

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Keytrade Bank, the first online bank in Belgium and part of Credit Mutuel Arkea, one of France’s largest banking groups, today announced the bank’s decision to select Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner for the modernization of its core banking system, the company announced through an exchange filings.

The Infosys Finacle suite will replace Keytrade Bank’s legacy platform and help the bank leapfrog its digital maturity, enabling it to innovate, operate, and engage with customers better.

This collaboration will streamline the bank’s core banking ecosystem to enable greater efficiency, faster time to market for products, and state-of-the-art technology architecture, and ensure best experience for its customers. The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen customer engagements," said Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle.

“As the sponsor of the project, I am a strong believer in the program because it will strengthen the foundations of our company and make us future-proof to tackle the challenges of a fast-moving environment. Our ultimate goal is to create value and satisfaction PRESS RELEASE for our customers and employees. I am convinced that this program will be a major enabler in reaching those strategic goals," said Thierry Ternier, CEO, Keytrade Bank.

