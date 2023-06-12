Infosys Positioned As A Leader In Four IDC MarketSpace Reports | File photo

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in four IDC MarketSpace reports, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The reports include - IDC MarketSpace Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management (SLM) Systems Integrators/Business Process Outsourcing 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment; IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management Strategic Consulting 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation Strategic Consulting 2023 Vendor Assessment, and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation 2023 Vendor Assessment.

IDC conducted an analysis with IDC MarketScape, its research-based assessment tool that provides a comprehensive evaluation of potential key measures for success that define vendors' capabilities and strategies.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader across all four IDC MarketScapes for Service Lifecycle Management and Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation. This is a testament to our teams’ relentless pursuit of excellence and industry-leading innovation. It underscores our commitment to delivering end-to-end SLM and IX services and helping manufacturing enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals," said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys.

“Intelligence transformation (IX) is an essential pillar of manufacturing digital transformation and the future of intelligence,” states Reid Paquin, research director for IDC Manufacturing Insights' IT Priorities and Strategies Practice.

Infosys Ltd Shares

The shares of Infosys Ltd on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,292.65, up by 2.11 percent.