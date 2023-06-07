Infosys Grows Its Footprint In The Nordics With A New Proximity Centre In Oslo, Norway | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Wednesday through an exchange filing announced a new Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway as part of its continued expansion plan in the Nordics. The new state of the art centre will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and upskill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

Over the last few years, Infosys has invested and expanded its footprint in the Nordic region with fresh partnerships including the one with Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway, strategic acquisitions such as Fluido in Finland and BASE Life Science in Denmark, as well as opening a new proximity centre in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The new Oslo proximity centre will enable Infosys to partner, and work even more closely with its regional customers including Telenor, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and DNB ASA, the largest bank in Norway, helping both organisations build and strengthen next-gen solutions and advance their digital transformation journeys.

Maria Ervik Løvold, Group Executive Vice President of Technology and Services (CIO), DNB ASA, said, “Infosys has been our strategic services partner for over 8 years, and we are very glad to see them expanding their presence in Norway. This shows their commitment to their localization agenda and bringing next generation digital technology skills to the Norwegian Market. We welcome this move and are happy to support Infosys on their continuing journey in Norway and the Nordics.”

Torbjørn Larsen, CIO Telenor Norway, commented, “Telenor has chosen Infosys as one of our strategic partners in our digital transformation journey and we are pleased to see Infosys expanding its presence in the Norwegian market. We congratulate Infosys with their new office in Norway, an expansion that will provide a strong foundation for the collaboration between our two organisations. We look forward to continuing our digital transformation journey in partnership with Infosys.”

Lisbeth Hammer Krog, Mayor of Bærum Municipality, said, “The opening of the new office in Bærum and Norway is a testament to Infosys' commitment and plans for the country. With its focus on digital transformation and innovative solutions, Infosys will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of Norwegian companies. We appreciate Infosys' localization agenda and its alignment with the values of trust and integrity that are deeply ingrained in our Nordic culture. We extend our full support as Infosys continues its journey in Norway and we are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to our region, the Norwegian market and to their clients.”

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the new office in Oslo, Norway. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional services to Norwegian clients while addressing their unique challenges and building next-generation solutions. With the new office in place, we aim to attract local talent and bring next-generation technology to Norwegian companies embarking on their digital transformation journey. With an unparalleled combination of local talent and world-class technologies, we are confident that we will serve as a hub for innovation and will empower clients across the Nordics to become future-ready.”