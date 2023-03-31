 Indore now connected to 24 cities including Sharjah, Dubai: Jyotiraditya M Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday at the inauguration ceremony in Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport virtually showed the green flag to the flight from New Delhi and Bhopal respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Jyotiraditya M Scidia, union civil aviation minister on Friday said that flights from Indore to Sharjah have started from Friday. Scindia thanked Air India Express and Air Asia for the beginning of this connectivity between the two cities. He also added that Indore will now be connected to 24 cities including two international cities of Sharjah and Dubai.

The civil aviation minister told ANI that the demand for the connectivity between Indore and Sharjah was made at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas where the announcement for the same was made.

Flight between Indore and Sharjah

The flight will be operated on Monday, Friday and Saturday. This new connectivity increases the frequency of international flights to four per week. Both the flights to Sharjah and Dubai will be operated by Air India Express.

A direct flight for Dubai is already being operated from the city once a week.

As per the schedule, Indore-Sharjah flight IX-255 will depart from the city at 10.30 am and reach Sharjah at 12.10 (Sharjah standard time). On the return journey, the flight will depart from Sharjah early morning at 3.00 hours (Sharjah standard time) and land here at 7.35 am.

Inauguration ceremony

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday at the inauguration ceremony in Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport virtually showed the green flag to the flight from New Delhi and Bhopal respectively. Locally, MP Shankar Lalwani, Minister Tulsiram Silawat and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were also invited to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

