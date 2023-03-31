Indore Temple mishap: A team of 13 docs performed 35 autopsies overnight to timely hand over the bodies to kin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 13 doctors with three support staff conducted post mortem of 35 deceased the entire night to timely hand over the body to kin.

Superintendent of MY Hospital and HoD of Forensic Medicine Department Dr PS Thakur led the team which performed 35 autopsies on from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

A team of doctors had also visited the accident site where Beleshwar Mahadev Temple, where the tragic incident had taken place, to learnt about the nature of the incident.

Dr BK Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh Tomar, Dr Tapan Singh Pandro, Dr Sunil Kumar Soni, Dr Anil Lanjewar, Dr Prashant Rajput, Dr Mahendra Sharma, Dr Vishal Babeja, Dr Lokesh Sharma, Dr Sankranti Sahu, Dr Jijit, Dr Suryaprakash, and Dr Amber Joshi with the help of sweepers Vijay, Akash and Kamal (district hospital) contributed significantly in conducting the post-mortem.

"It was one of the biggest calamities in the city as no such accident had taken place in the last many years. We tried to conduct the autopsies swiftly so that the family members get the bodies on time," Dr Thakur said.