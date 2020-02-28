Ikea not to pass on duty hike on imported furniture

"This is not the way we are looking at how we can develop. We would like to have a reliable and stable business environment and move to future," he said.

He further said the Ikea's focus is on affordable products and a hike in custom duty can pose a challenge in offering such low priced products.

"There could be a challenge when it comes to affordability. But we are not looking at increasing our prices," he said.

The company met the government and expressed its views on the hike in custom duty.

"We are in good dialogues with the government and I think that will continue but the fact is we don't like (hike in custom duty).

On the impact of outbreak coronavisrus on the company, Betzel said, "Supply chain has not been disrupted due to the coroavirus, but we are making plans in case it happens."

Talking about the expansion plan in the country, Betzel said the Navi Mumbai store will open in the next three to four months.

"In Mumbai, we will open our big store in summer. In the coming 12 months, we will add two smaller formats of Ikea in the city. The online channel in Mumbai is already there. So, in Mumbai we will have a multi-channel format," he said.

He also said the company plans to target 100 million customers by 2022.