Ikea UAE recalls 'Made in India' travel mugs over concern that it may contain harmful chemicals

Dubai: Swedish furniture and home products giant Ikea has recalled all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked "Made in India" in the UAE to ensure the safety of customers after reports suggested that the product may have chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits.

The company also apologised to the buyers and took to social media to announce the recall.

"To ensure the safety of our customers, we are recalling all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked "Made in India". We urge customers to return the product to any of our stores for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience this recall may cause," the world's largest furniture retailer said.