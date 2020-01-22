'WhatsApp Dark Mode' is live, here's how you can enable it on your device

The most awaited WhatsApp update is finally here and you can now enable 'Dark Mode' on your WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been teasing the dark theme for months and the users can now finally use the feature.

However, the feature has been made available for beta testing users only.

The feature is called ‘Dark’ and is placed in the theme selection interface. The dark mode is easier on the eyes in low-light surroundings and requires lesser battery extending your phone’s battery life.

The feature can be accessed by beta testers through Google Play and it is available in the new v2.20.13 update. If you are not a part of the WhatsApp beta programme, you can download the WhatsApp beta v2.20.13 APK from here- https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/whatsapp-inc/whatsapp/whatsapp-2-20-13-release/

Here’s how you can enable the Dark Mode on your WhatsApp:

1. Download the latest WhatsApp beta update and open the app.

2. Tap on the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner of the screen and select Settings from the menu.

3. Tap on Chats, and then tap on Theme. Doing so will open a window where you choose the theme.

4. Tap on Dark from the window on your screen. This will enable the dark mode interface across the app.

5. You can also select the System default option to automatically switch between dark and light mode based on system settings.