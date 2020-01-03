Telegram tackles competition, brings in dark mode and other cool features before WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s got competition! The favourite online chat app’s rival Telegram is adding more features to bat the recently sky-rocketing competition it has been receiving from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has been on the top of its game with multiple updates in the last year. To tackle the growing popularity, Telegram has added new features to its app. The app now allows users to change the app’s theme and also schedule messages.

The latest Telegram update is a part of its new Theme Editor 2.0, with it users can now change the colour and background on the app. The custom colour can be applied to every aspect of the app from chat bubbles to the entire app. The themes are also applicable when the app is being used in Dark mode.

Telegram is also adding a new feature for scheduling messages for when the user goes online. The new feature also allows users to sel3ect parts of the text and not select the entire text by default.

Other updates for Telegram have improved the user interface. The app has improved its Dark mode and says marking archive messages as read is easier now. The app is also planning on bringing new animation features to the app.

Telegram has updated its Group chat features as well, group admins will now be able to schedule a message's life in a group as well. This feature will have messages to automatically-delete themselves as per the time time.