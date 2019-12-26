5 new WhatsApp updates that you need to keep a track of in 2020

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which is the most used messaging app in the world, keeps on updating its app to bring new and exciting features for its users.

From these features, some are still under development while a few have been rolled out as stable updates for both Android and iOS users. While the year is about to end, WhatsApp users are still waiting for 'Dark mode' and other updates.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the features mentioned in this new beta update will be available in the next official update on Apple’s App Store, which will be the version 2.20.10 of WhatsApp for iPhone. These features will also be brought to Android devices soon.

Here are few new updates WhatsApp is working on:

1. Dark Mode

The Dark Mode is the most awaited feature on WhatsApp. This feature has been under development for both Android and iOS users. In the Dark Mode the screen turns dark to save battery and put less strain on the user's eyes under this feature.

2. Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp’s self-destructing messages feature is kind of similar to Snapchat's feature. The self-destructing messages will get deleted after a specific period of time.

3. Low Data Mode

Low Data Mode is an already existing feature of iOS 13. This feature reduces the amount of data that is consumed by compatible applications. Once this feature has been enabled on phone, WhatsApp will automatically enable this feature in its Data and Storage Usage Setting.

4. Contacts Integration

Users can share items directly with some select suggested WhatsApp contacts, using the new iOS share sheet. When a user is trying to share a media file, a document or a contact through their Apple device, an automatic suggestion of users’ top WhatsApp contacts will pop up, for sharing files.

5. Multiple-device support

This second feature users are eagerly waiting for. As per reports, WhatsApp can soon be used on multiple devices simultaneously. WhatsApp's multiple-device support will get registration notifications when a user is trying to log into another device - similar to Facebook's login system.