Ikea founder's assitant named new CEO

Jon Abrahamsson Ring, a former assistant to furniture giant Ikea's founder Ingvar Kamprad, has been named new chief executive (CEO) of the Inter Ikea Group, the company said.

Abrahamsson Ring, 45, will take over the reins on September 1, replacing Torbjorn Loof, 54, who resigned after seven years at the head of the group, it said.

Under Loof's management, the Swedish flat-pack furniture company expanded into 15 new markets and is scheduled to open its first South American store in Chile next year.