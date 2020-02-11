Coal India Q3 profit slips 14%

Mining major Coal India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14-per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 3,921.8 crore.

The Kolkata-based miner realised Rs 18,015 crore in October-December from fuel supply agreement (FSA) at Rs 1,411 per tonne.

Average realisation during the quarter was Rs 1,524 per tonne, the release said.