Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On December 29; Sensex At 72,240.26, Nifty Below 21,800 |

The benchmark indices ended lower on the last trading session of calendar year 2023, Friday, December 29.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,240.26, down by 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,731.40, shedding 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 216.30 points or 0.45 per cent at 48,292.25.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers whereas SBI, Infosys, NTPC, IndusInd bank , and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer, tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, and Adani Enterprises were the major gainers whereas BPCl, SBI, ONGC, Coal India, and Infosys were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets opened lower on Friday with Sensex at 72,229.45, down by 180.93 points, and Nifty at 21,721.15, down by 57.55 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,340.75, down by 167.80 points or 0.35 per cent.