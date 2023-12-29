Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On December 29th, Last Trading Day Of 2023; Sensex At 72,229.45 And Nifty Below 21,800

Sensex At 72,229.45 and Nifty Below 21,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,229.45, down by 180.93 points, and Nifty at 21,721.15, down by 57.55 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,340.75, down by 167.80 points or 0.35 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, LT, Nestle India, and ITC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Titan, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Bank, and TCS was among the major losers.

Market on Thursday

Markets closed at new record high on Thursday. The BSE Sensex ended up 371.95 points or 0.52 percent at 72,410.38, and the Nifty closed up 123.95 points or 0.57 percent at 21,778.70, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 214.30 points to reach at 48,496.50.

Global markets

The US market ended on Thursday as: he Nasdaq Composite experienced a slight decline of 0.03 per cent, down 4.04 points to reach 15,095.14. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a marginal gain of 0.04 per cent, adding 1.77 points to reach 4,783.35. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded the session with a 0.14 per cent increase, rising by 53.58 points to reach 37,710.10.

On Friday morning, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region are trading in a mixed note. The Asia Dow shows a 1.34 per cent increase, while Japan's Nikkei 225 is in the red, showing a decline of 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is experiencing a rise of 2.52 per cent, and China's primary index, the Shanghai Composite, is trading up by 1.38 per cent.

Oil prices

By the end of 2023, oil prices are anticipated to close approximately 10 per cent below their initial mark. During the final trading day of the year, Brent crude futures saw a modest increase of 18 cents, reaching US dollar 77.33 per barrel by 0126 GMT on Friday. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures experienced a minor uptick, trading 11 per cents higher at US dollar 71.88 per barrel in the early Asian market.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 83.15 per dollar on Friday against the previous close.