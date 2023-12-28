 Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High On December 28; Sensex Up 371.95 Points At 72,410.38, Nifty At 21,778.70
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices End At Record High On December 28; Sensex Up 371.95 Points At 72,410.38, Nifty At 21,778.70

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High On December 28; Sensex Up 371.95 Points At 72,410.38, Nifty At 21,778.70

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, M&M, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas LT, Wipro, TCS, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File photo

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 371.95 points or 0.52 percent at 72,410.38, and the Nifty closed up 123.95 points or 0.57 percent at 21,778.70, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 214.30 points to reach at 48,496.50.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, M&M, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas LT, Wipro, TCS, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty Bank, Coal India, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories whereas Adani Enterprises, Adani Poerts, LT, Eicher Motors, and LTIM were among the major losers.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 72,262.67, up by 224.24 points, and Nifty at 21,705.55 up by 50.80 points, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,441.40, up by 159.20 points or 0.33 per cent.

Read Also
Opening bell: Markets Open At Record High On December 28th, Sensex At 72,262.67 & Nifty Above 21,700
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High On December 28; Sensex Up 371.95 Points At 72,410.38, Nifty...

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High On December 28; Sensex Up 371.95 Points At 72,410.38, Nifty...

Decoding Credit Card Rewards: What You Need To Know

Decoding Credit Card Rewards: What You Need To Know

Manage your immediate expenses with a Personal Loan from Bajaj Finance Limited

Manage your immediate expenses with a Personal Loan from Bajaj Finance Limited

Adani Enterprises Subsidiary And Sirius International Holding Form Joint Venture To Drive Digital...

Adani Enterprises Subsidiary And Sirius International Holding Form Joint Venture To Drive Digital...

FirstCry Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Funds Worth ₹1,816 Cr

FirstCry Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Funds Worth ₹1,816 Cr