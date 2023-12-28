Opening bell: Markets Open At Record High On December 28th, Sensex At 72,262.67 & Nifty Above 21,700 | File

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 72,262.67, up by 224.24 points, and Nifty at 21,705.55 up by 50.80 points, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,441.40, up by 159.20 points or 0.33 per cent.

From Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, PowerGrid, and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas M&M was among the major losers.

Market on Wednesday

Markets closed at new record high on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex ended up 701.63 points or 0.98 percent at 72,038.43, and the Nifty closed up 213.40 points or 1 percent at 21,654.75, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 557.35 points to reach at 48,282.20.

Global markets

The US market ended slightly higher on Wednesday, December 27th. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 111.19 points, representing a 0.3 per cent rise, reaching 37,656.52. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 6.83 points or 0.14 per cent, closing at 4,781.58. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 24.60 points, marking a 0.16 per cent increase, and settled at 15,099.18.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Thursday, December 28th. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 211.28 points, reaching 33,469.96. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 158.14 points, trading at 16,782.98, while South Korea's KOSPI increased by 19.65 points, reaching 2,633.15. Moreover, India's Nifty 50 stood at 21,757.50, marking a gain of 8.5 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices were higher on Thursday.Brent crude futures rose by 20 cents, indicating a 0.3 per cent increase, reaching US dollar 79.85 per barrel by 0133 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. WTI crude futures experienced a 24 per cent gain, also reflecting a 0.3 per cent rise, standing at US dollar 74.35 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened at 83.27 per dollar on Thursday against the previous close.