Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High On December 27; Sensex Up 701.63 Points At 72,038.43, Nifty At 21,654.75 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 701.63 points or 0.98 percent at 72,038.43, and the Nifty closed up 213.40 points or 1 percent at 21,654.75, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 557.35 points to reach at 48,282.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and LT were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, Maruti, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

From the Nifty Bank, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, and Grasim whereas ONGC, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, UPL, and Britannia were among the major losers.

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,492.02, up by 155.22 points, and Nifty at 21,510.45, up by 69.10 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,845.15, down by 120.30 points or 0.25 per cent.