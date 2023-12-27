Opening Bell: Markets Open In Green on December 27, Sensex At 71,492.02 & Nifty Above 21,500 | File

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,492.02, up by 155.22 points, and Nifty at 21,510.45, up by 69.10 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,845.15, down by 120.30 points or 0.25 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Infosys, LT, and JSW Steel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the major losers.

Market on Tuesday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 229.84 points or 0.32 per cent, to close at 71,336.80. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 91.95 points or 0.43 per cent to end the day at 21,441.35. Nifty Bank rose 233points or 0.49 per cent at 47,724.85.

Global markets

The US markets closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 159.36 points, marking a 0.43 per cent increase to reach 37,545.33. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 20.12 points, a rise of 0.42 per cent to reach t 4,774.75, and the Nasdaq Composite surged by 81.60 points or 0.54 per cent to reach 15,074.57.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 393.75 points, reaching 33,669.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 150.93 points, trading at 16,491.34, while South Korea's KOSPI up by 0.41 points, reaching 2,603.

Oil Prices

During early trade on Wednesday, oil prices experienced a decrease. Brent crude futures experienced a decrease of 18 cents, representing a 0.22 per cent decline, settling at US dollar 80.89 per barrel by 0101 GMT. Similarly, U.S. WTI crude futures dropped by 22 cents, marking a 0.29 per cent decrease, reaching US dollar 75.35 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened flat at 83.20 per dollar against previous day close.