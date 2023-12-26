Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On December 26; Sensex At 71,336.80, Nifty Above 21,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 229.84 points or 0.32 per cent, to close at 71,336.80. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 91.95 points or 0.43 per cent to end the day at 21,441.35.

Nifty Bank rose 233points or 0.49 per cent at 47,724.85.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, M&M, Wipro, Tata Steel, and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Divis Lab, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, and ONGC were among the gainers, whereas Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, and Tata Motors were among the losers.

Market on Tuesday morning

The markets opened flat on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,097.80, down by 9.18 points, and Nifty at 21,365.20, up by 15.80 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading up at 47,542.15, up by 50.30 points or 0.11 per cent.