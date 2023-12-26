Opening Bell: Markets Open Flat On December 26, Sensex At 71,097.80 & Nifty Above 21,300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened flat on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,097.80, down by 9.18 points, and Nifty at 21,365.20, up by 15.80 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading up at 47,542.15, up by 50.30 points or 0.11 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti, Nestle India, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Wipro, Infosys, TCS, IndusBank, and LT were among the major losers.

Market on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 241.86 points or 0.34 per cent, to close at 71,106.96. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 94.35 points or 0.44 per cent to end the day at 21,349.40. Nifty Bank fell 48.30 points or 0.73 per cent at 47,491.85.

Global markets

The US markets closed on a mixed note on Friday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 18.38 points, marking a 0.05 per cent decrease to settle at 37,385.97. Conversely, the S&P 500 saw a rise of 7.88 points, indicating a 0.17 per cent increase, reaching 4,754.63. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite exhibited growth, adding 29.11 points or 0.19 per cent, closing at 14,992.97.

Asian markets opened on a flat note on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 22.89 points, reaching 33,231.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined by 280.72 trading at 16,340.41 while South Korea's KOSPI down by 4.16 points, reaching 2,595.35. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,418, showing a gain of 9 points.

Oil prices

During early trade on Tuesday, oil prices were traded as: Brent crude futures experienced a decrease of 26 cents, equivalent to a 0.3% drop, reaching $79.13 per barrel. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $73.59 per barrel, marking a slight increase of 3 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Tuesday opened flat at 83.15 per dollar against Friday's close.