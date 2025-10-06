Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big Surprise This Season?

Canara Robeco’s Rs 1,326 crore IPO opens on October 9. Image generated by Grok. |

Mumbai: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, one of India’s well-known mutual fund firms, is bringing its much-awaited IPO to the market. The company has announced the price band for the issue, which is set between Rs 253 to Rs 266 per share. At the higher end of the price band, the company’s total valuation will be around Rs 5,305 crore (about USD 598 million).

The IPO will open for retail investors on October 9, 2025, and will close on October 13, 2025. Anchor investors can place their bids a day earlier, on October 8. The company is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 16.

This IPO is completely an Offer for Sale (OFS). That means Canara Robeco will not issue any new shares. Instead, the current promoters—Canara Bank and Orix Corporation Europe—will sell a portion of their stakes. Canara Bank will reduce its stake by around 13 percent, selling 2.59 crore shares, while Orix Corporation will sell about 2.39 crore shares.

Canara Robeco is a joint venture between India’s public sector Canara Bank and Japan’s Orix Corporation. It manages more than Rs 1 trillion worth of assets (AUM) and is considered one of the top mutual fund companies in India.

It competes with other big names in the industry like HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, and UTI AMC. Despite this strong competition, Canara Robeco has maintained a steady and competitive performance over time.

This IPO is launching during a very busy period for India’s primary markets, with several major companies looking to raise funds. It joins the list of other big names like Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and WeWork India that are expected to bring their IPOs this quarter. Together, IPOs worth nearly Rs 67,000 crore (about USD 8 billion) are expected to hit the markets between October and December.

Experts believe that Canara Robeco’s strong brand, support from trusted parent companies, and a large asset base of Rs 1 trillion make this IPO attractive for long-term investors. While the IPO won't bring fresh funds to the company—since it’s fully OFS-based—it gives investors an opportunity to invest in a reliable and growing mutual fund business.

According to estimates by Reuters, the company’s valuation at the upper end of the price band places it among India’s leading asset management companies. Analysts say that this IPO offers a solid opportunity to invest in a transparent and stable AMC business model, which may grow further as more Indians invest in mutual funds.

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing. Market conditions and company performance may affect returns. Investments in IPOs carry market and regulatory risks.