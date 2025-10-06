Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s Richest?

Kaivalya Vohra: The Youngest Billionaire in India. | Photo- X (Twitter) |

Bengaluru: Kaivalya Vohra, the 22-year-old co-founder of Zepto, is the youngest person on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. With a net worth of Rs 4,480 crore, he represents the small but growing group of young billionaires in India. This is his fourth appearance on the list, after first making it in 2022 at just 19 years old.

Vohra dropped out of Stanford University’s computer science program at the age of 18. Along with his friend Aadit Palicha, he founded Zepto — a quick delivery app that promises groceries in just 10 minutes. The duo first started with an app called Kiranakart, which they later rebranded into Zepto.

Who Are Gen Z and Where Are They?

Gen Z refers to people born between 1997 and 2012. Even though India is home to a huge Gen Z population, they make up only 0.3 percent of the rich list, with just a handful of people like Vohra and Palicha making the cut. Most of India’s rich still belong to much older generations.

Who Really Dominates the List?

The 2025 list includes 1,687 individuals with a net worth above Rs 1,000 crore. The largest group is the Baby Boomer generation (born 1946–1964), who make up over 54.6 percent of the list. They are followed by Gen X (28.1 percent) and even the Silent Generation (10.8 percent), who were born before 1945. In contrast, Millennials and Gen Z together only make up 7 percent.

Wealth Passed Down Generations

Generational wealth still plays a big role. Families like the Ambanis, Bajaj, Birla, and Wadia have passed wealth down for two to six generations. Even today, they hold top spots in the list.

Experts believe young wealth creators like Vohra signal a new beginning. But for now, India’s billionaires are mostly from older generations — with Gen Z just starting to enter the game.