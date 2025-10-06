 PKVY Scheme Rakes In ₹2,265.86 Crore, Transitioning Organic Farming From Niche Practice To Mainstream Agricultural Movement
What began as a cluster-based initiative is now an ecosystem of training, certification, and market development, shaping India’s long-term vision for resilient agriculture.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
File Image

New Delhi: As India steps into the next phase of its agricultural transformation, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) has transitioned organic farming from a niche practice to a mainstream agricultural movement, and as on January 30 this year, Rs 2,265.86 crore were released under the PKVY (2015–25), the government data showed on Monday. About Rs 205.46 crore were released for PKVY under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) in FY 2024-25.

“Around 15 lakh hectares are under organic farming — 52,289 clusters formed and 25.30 lakh farmers benefitted (as of February 2025). Work continues in existing 1.26 lakh hectares area adopted in 2023–24; 1.98 lakh hectares new area is under three-year conversion in 2024–25,” the data showed. In 2023–2024, 50,279 hectares in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh and 4,000 hectares in West Bengal adopted under the Large Area Certification (LAC) programme.

“As on 31.12.2024, 9,268 FPOs registered under the Central Sector scheme for “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs. 14,491 hectares in Car Nicobar and Nancowry Islands declared certified organic under LAC,” the data further showed. Entire 2,700 hectares cultivable land in Lakshadweep is now certified organic.

Around 60,000 hectares in Sikkim was supported with Rs 96.39 lakh under LAC; now Sikkim is the only 100 per cent organic state in the world under LAC. By December 2024, 6.23 lakh farmers, 19,016 local groups, 89 input suppliers, and 8,676 buyers were registered on the ‘Jaivik Kheti’ portal. According to the government, over the last decade, PKVY has grown into a cornerstone of India’s organic farming movement.

It has provided farmers with an organised platform to adopt eco-friendly practices, access organic certification, and link with markets that reward sustainable production. What began as a cluster-based initiative is now an ecosystem of training, certification, and market development, shaping India’s long-term vision for resilient agriculture.

Under PKVY, farmers adopting organic farming practices are being assisted with Rs 31,500 per hectare for a three-year period. At the heart of PKVY lies the cluster approach. Farmers are mobilised into groups of 20 hectares each to collectively adopt organic farming methods. This model not only ensures uniform standards but also reduces costs by encouraging resource-sharing, according to the government.

