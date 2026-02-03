 VIDEO: 'Defence To Become Strategic And Sizable Part Of Adani Group,' Says Jeet Adani
VIDEO: 'Defence To Become Strategic And Sizable Part Of Adani Group,' Says Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani said defence will emerge as a sizable and strategic part of the Adani Group, with a strong focus on localisation and manufacturing, as Adani Defence & Aerospace expands its footprint following its helicopter partnership with Leonardo.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani | IANS

New Delhi, Feb 3: Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani on Tuesday said that defence will emerge as a major and strategically important segment for the Adani Group, as the company strengthens its presence in aerospace, manufacturing and localisation.

Defence as a comprehensive sector
Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jeet Adani said the group is not looking at its operations in silos such as aerospace or MRO alone, but is approaching defence as a comprehensive sector.

While he refrained from making forward-looking projections, he stressed that defence will be a significant part of the group’s future growth and is crucial both for the company and the country.

“We don’t do division-wise only on aerospace and MRO. We are looking at defence as an overall. And I don’t want to make forward-looking statements as to, you know, what we expect it to be,” Jeet Adani told reporters.

“But what I can say is, it’s going to be a sizable part of the group. And, you know, strategically it’s very important for us and for the country,” he added.

Plans to be shared soon
He further said that recent announcements reaffirm the group’s strong belief in being part of India’s growth journey.

“Detailed plans regarding the location of upcoming plants and the size of investments will be shared in the coming days as projects take shape,” Jeet Adani said.

He added that the group is excited to begin this new phase. Highlighting the focus on localisation, Jeet Adani said both partners involved in the ventures are committed to increasing manufacturing within India.

“Localisation is not only a requirement of the government and armed forces but is also a core belief of the Adani Group. The aim is to ensure maximum economic benefits flow within the country, creating jobs and supporting Indian industries,” he noted.

Also Watch:

Adani Defence & Aerospace Partners Leonardo To Build Integrated Helicopter Manufacturing Ecosystem...
article-image

Leonardo partnership backdrop
His remarks come in the backdrop of a major development in India’s defence and aerospace sector.

Adani Defence & Aerospace entered into a strategic partnership with Italian company Leonardo to build a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop, manufacture and sustain helicopters to meet the growing needs of the Indian armed forces.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

