Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit Rises To ₹3,639 Crore, Revenue Up 22% YoY To ₹14,406 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,639 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 22.4% year-on-year increase, while revenue from operations grew 22.1% to ₹14,406 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 2.5% from ₹3,551 crore in Q2, and revenue improved 7.7% over ₹13,370 crore. With all three quarters showing upward momentum, the company's growth trajectory remains firmly intact amid robust loan demand and stable asset quality.

Strong Financial Momentum in Q3 FY26

Bajaj Finance’s consolidated total income climbed to ₹14,935 crore in Q3, up from ₹13,933 crore in Q2 and ₹12,370 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at ₹4,419 crore, as the lender continued to benefit from scale and cost discipline. However, total expenses increased to ₹10,516 crore from ₹9,615 crore in Q2, driven by higher interest and employee costs. Net interest income grew 29% YoY, supported by a 43.2% surge in AUM to ₹3.30 lakh crore .

Sequential Gains Supported by AUM Growth

Assets under management expanded by ₹8,615 crore during Q3, reflecting continued demand in consumer and commercial lending. Gross NPA ticked up to 0.95% from 0.91% in Q2, though it improved YoY from 1.14%. Net NPA stood at 0.34%, versus 0.31% in Q2 and 0.41% a year ago. EPS rose to ₹57.23, from ₹55.89 in Q2 and ₹46.79 in Q3 FY25, in line with profit growth. The company added 3.1 million new customers during the quarter, taking its total customer base to 83.64 million .

Also Watch:

Management Highlights & Strategy

Management confirmed continued focus on digital and rural expansion, with deposits rising 35% YoY to ₹58,256 crore. The company’s liquidity buffer stood at ₹13,747 crore as of December 31. Capital adequacy remained strong at 23.01%, with Tier-1 at 20.88%. No dividend or buyback was announced this quarter. The lender reiterated its strategy of sustainable growth, balancing risk while maintaining profitability across cycles .

9M Performance Shows Sustained Strength

In the nine months ended December 2025, Bajaj Finance reported a 26.2% increase in revenue to ₹40,602 crore and a 26.1% rise in net profit to ₹10,296 crore. The strong 9M showing reflects consistent expansion in AUM and strong operating leverage. With a net worth of ₹60,909 crore and improved asset quality ratios, the company remains well-positioned to navigate upcoming quarters with resilience.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.