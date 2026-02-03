 EPFO Welcomes Budget Proposal To Rationalise Income Tax Rules For PF Trusts, Citing Benefits Of Convergence And Reduced Litigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEPFO Welcomes Budget Proposal To Rationalise Income Tax Rules For PF Trusts, Citing Benefits Of Convergence And Reduced Litigation

EPFO Welcomes Budget Proposal To Rationalise Income Tax Rules For PF Trusts, Citing Benefits Of Convergence And Reduced Litigation

EPFO welcomed the Union Budget proposal to rationalise the income tax regime for provident fund trusts by aligning it with the EPF Act and scheme provisions. The labour ministry said the move will reduce confusion and litigation caused by differing norms on exemptions, investments and employer contributions. EPFO added the change will benefit stakeholders through harmonisation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday hailed the Budget proposal to rationalise Income Tax regime for provident fund trust and said it will go a long way in serving stakeholders' interests through convergence and harmonisation or norms. | Representative Image/File

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday hailed the Budget proposal to rationalise Income Tax regime for provident fund trust and said it will go a long way in serving stakeholders' interests through convergence and harmonisation or norms.

The Union Budget (2026-2027) has aligned the income tax framework governing recognised provident funds with the statutory and administrative provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, a labour ministry statement said.

At present, there is a divergence in eligibility for exemption for private PF trusts under Income Tax provisions and Section 17 of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, it said.

Further, it explained that the pattern of investment notified under the Income Tax provisions and EPFO also varies.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Files FIR Over Illegal Parking Fee Collection At Fort’s Hutatma Chowk, 2 Booked
Mumbai News: BMC Files FIR Over Illegal Parking Fee Collection At Fort’s Hutatma Chowk, 2 Booked
Navi Mumbai News: Public Outcry Over Labour Exploitation And Irregularities In Maintenance Of Belapur-Digha Public Toilets
Navi Mumbai News: Public Outcry Over Labour Exploitation And Irregularities In Maintenance Of Belapur-Digha Public Toilets
'Big Future Ahead...': Ashwin Full Of Praise For This Australian Youngster Amid ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Show
'Big Future Ahead...': Ashwin Full Of Praise For This Australian Youngster Amid ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Show
Mumbai News: 2 Gypsum Company Labourers Collapse In Drainage Line On Link Road, Goregaon; One Dead
Mumbai News: 2 Gypsum Company Labourers Collapse In Drainage Line On Link Road, Goregaon; One Dead

The limits of the employer's contribution have not been aligned in the two enactments.

These differences create confusion and give rise to avoidable litigation, it stated.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Defence To Become Strategic And Sizable Part Of Adani Group,' Says Jeet Adani
article-image

Recognised Provident Funds (or PF trusts) are governed by Schedule XI of the Income Tax Act, 2025.

Exemption

Recognition under the Income Tax Act, 2025, shall be available only to provident funds that have obtained exemption under Section 17 of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Under Section 17, the employers can seeks exemption from filing monthly EPF returns for maintaining its employers accounts as well EPF money.

Investment

Investment norms shall continue to be regulated under the applicable EPF framework and subordinate legislations.

The rigid statutory ceiling restricting investment in government securities to 50 per cent has been removed.

Read Also
Bihar Government Presents ₹3.47 Lakh Crore Budget, Projects 14.9 Per Cent Growth In FY26 | VIDEO
article-image

Employer's contribution

The employer's contribution shall be governed by the monetary ceiling of Rs 7.5 lakh per annum.

Once this monetary ceiling is crossed, contributions will be taxed as perquisites.

The EPFO stated that "The rationalisation of the Income Tax regime in the Union Budget (2026-27) will go a long way in serving the interests of its stakeholders by convergence and harmonisation with the Provident Fund enactment." Now, it clearly reflects that EPF exemption is governed by Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, it noted.

The investment norms have now been aligned with the EPF investment norms and the limits on employer's contribution with the monetary ceiling under the Income Tax Act.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EPFO Welcomes Budget Proposal To Rationalise Income Tax Rules For PF Trusts, Citing Benefits Of...
EPFO Welcomes Budget Proposal To Rationalise Income Tax Rules For PF Trusts, Citing Benefits Of...
VIDEO: 'Defence To Become Strategic And Sizable Part Of Adani Group,' Says Jeet Adani
VIDEO: 'Defence To Become Strategic And Sizable Part Of Adani Group,' Says Jeet Adani
Bihar Government Presents ₹3.47 Lakh Crore Budget, Projects 14.9 Per Cent Growth In FY26 | VIDEO
Bihar Government Presents ₹3.47 Lakh Crore Budget, Projects 14.9 Per Cent Growth In FY26 | VIDEO
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit Rises To ₹3,639 Crore, Revenue Up 22% YoY To ₹14,406 Crore
Bajaj Finance Q3 Net Profit Rises To ₹3,639 Crore, Revenue Up 22% YoY To ₹14,406 Crore