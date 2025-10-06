 Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCanara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco's primary activities include managing mutual funds and providing investment advice on Indian equities. It is the country's second oldest asset manager. The state-run lender had floated the company in 1993, partnering with Robeco, now part of Orix, in 2007.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 253-266 per share for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), giving a valuation of roughly around Rs 5,300 crore at the upper end.The asset management company's Rs 1,326 crore IPO would open for subscription on October 9 and conclude on October 13. The one-day bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 8, according to its public announcement.

The IPO is a completely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 4.98 crore equity shares with no fresh issue component.Under the OFS, promoters -- Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV (previously known as Robeco Groep NV) -- will offload 2.59 crore shares and 2.39 crore shares, respectively.Canara Bank owns a 51 per cent stake in Canara Robeco, while Orix Corporation holds the remaining stake in the AMC.

Read Also
Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success...
article-image

Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the public issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.Canara Robeco's primary activities include managing mutual funds and providing investment advice on Indian equities. It is the country's second oldest asset manager. The state-run lender had floated the company in 1993, partnering with Robeco, now part of Orix, in 2007.

Canara Robeco operates in a competitive space alongside listed players such as HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and UTI Asset Management Company.In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online
BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online
JPSC JET 2024: Registration Date Extended Till October 30; Check Marking Scheme Here
JPSC JET 2024: Registration Date Extended Till October 30; Check Marking Scheme Here
Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s Richest?
Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s Richest?
West Bengal: Heavy Rain Triggers Bridge Collapse At Jaldapara Forest Lodge In Alipurduar; Kumki Elephants Rescue Stranded Tourists
West Bengal: Heavy Rain Triggers Bridge Collapse At Jaldapara Forest Lodge In Alipurduar; Kumki Elephants Rescue Stranded Tourists

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue. Shares of Canara Robeco are expected to list on the bourses on October 16.In December 2024, Canara Bank announced that it had received the Reserve Bank's approval for a proposal to divest the bank's stake in life insurance and mutual fund ventures.The IPO of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company -- a complete OFS of 23.75 crore equity shares-- would open for public subscription on October 10 and conclude on October 14. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s...

Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s...

India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At...

India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At...

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big...

Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big...

GST Reforms Lower Sugar Prices From 12% To 5%, Benefiting Consumers & Improving Margins For...

GST Reforms Lower Sugar Prices From 12% To 5%, Benefiting Consumers & Improving Margins For...