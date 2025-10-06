 Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success On Listing Day?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success On Listing Day?

Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success On Listing Day?

Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512 crore IPO opens on October 6 with strong anchor backing. It offers solid fundamentals and moderate GMP. Investors are watching if it mimics Tata Technologies' blockbuster debut.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: After a long wait, Tata Capital’s big IPO of Rs 15,512 crore is now open for investors from October 6 to October 8, 2025. It is one of the biggest IPOs of the year.

Issue Size Breakdown

The IPO has two parts:

- Rs 6,846 crore will be fresh shares (new shares issued by the company).

FPJ Shorts
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
'Will Smith Should’ve Slapped..': 'Red-Faced' Jaden Smith TROLLED For Walking With Underwear On Display Amid Paris Fashion Week 2025
'Will Smith Should’ve Slapped..': 'Red-Faced' Jaden Smith TROLLED For Walking With Underwear On Display Amid Paris Fashion Week 2025
PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured
PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured
BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online
BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online

- Rs 8,666 crore will be Offer for Sale (OFS) by Tata Sons, who currently own 95.6 percent of Tata Capital.

Read Also
Massive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr...
article-image

Anchor Investors Show Strong Interest

Before the IPO opened, Tata Capital already raised Rs 4,642 crore from top anchor investors.

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) invested Rs 700 crore, buying over 2.15 crore shares.

Other Indian investors: ICICI Prudential, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla, DSP, Axis, Kotak, Nippon Life.

Foreign investors: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, and Norway’s Government Pension Fund.

Read Also
Raipur’s Jinkushal Industries Lists In Premium IPO Category; Full Interview Inside
article-image

Price Band and Lot Size

IPO Price Band: Rs 310 – Rs 326 per share.

Minimum Investment: One lot = 46 shares.

At the highest price, one lot will cost about Rs 14,996.

About Tata Capital

Tata Capital is part of the Tata Group and provides many financial services like:

Loans for Retail, SMEs, Corporates

Wealth management, investment banking, and product distribution.

As of June 2025:

Total assets: Rs 2.52 lakh crore

Gross loans: Rs 2.33 lakh crore

Gross NPA: Only 2.1 percent (very low)

Branches: 1,516 across 27 states and UTs.

Financial Performance

From FY23 to FY25:

Revenue grew 56 percent

Net Profit rose 10 percent to Rs 3,655 crore.

The company plans to use the fresh IPO money to increase its capital and support future loan growth.

Valuation and Expert Views

At the top price, the IPO is priced at:

4.1 times its FY25 book value

33 times its FY25 earnings

Experts say this is slightly below industry average, which may help with good listing gains.

Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse said the pricing is “carefully done” to attract long-term investors and could see a strong debut.

Allotment and Listing Date

IPO Allotment: October 9, 2025

Stock Market Listing: October 13, 2025 on BSE and NSE

Now, everyone is watching to see if this IPO can perform like Tata Technologies, which had a blockbuster listing in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing. Market conditions and company performance may affect returns. Investments in IPOs carry market and regulatory risks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s...

Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s...

India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At...

India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At...

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big...

Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big...

GST Reforms Lower Sugar Prices From 12% To 5%, Benefiting Consumers & Improving Margins For...

GST Reforms Lower Sugar Prices From 12% To 5%, Benefiting Consumers & Improving Margins For...