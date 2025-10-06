Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success On Listing Day?

Mumbai: After a long wait, Tata Capital’s big IPO of Rs 15,512 crore is now open for investors from October 6 to October 8, 2025. It is one of the biggest IPOs of the year.

Issue Size Breakdown

The IPO has two parts:

- Rs 6,846 crore will be fresh shares (new shares issued by the company).

- Rs 8,666 crore will be Offer for Sale (OFS) by Tata Sons, who currently own 95.6 percent of Tata Capital.

Anchor Investors Show Strong Interest

Before the IPO opened, Tata Capital already raised Rs 4,642 crore from top anchor investors.

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) invested Rs 700 crore, buying over 2.15 crore shares.

Other Indian investors: ICICI Prudential, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla, DSP, Axis, Kotak, Nippon Life.

Foreign investors: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, and Norway’s Government Pension Fund.

Price Band and Lot Size

IPO Price Band: Rs 310 – Rs 326 per share.

Minimum Investment: One lot = 46 shares.

At the highest price, one lot will cost about Rs 14,996.

About Tata Capital

Tata Capital is part of the Tata Group and provides many financial services like:

Loans for Retail, SMEs, Corporates

Wealth management, investment banking, and product distribution.

As of June 2025:

Total assets: Rs 2.52 lakh crore

Gross loans: Rs 2.33 lakh crore

Gross NPA: Only 2.1 percent (very low)

Branches: 1,516 across 27 states and UTs.

Financial Performance

From FY23 to FY25:

Revenue grew 56 percent

Net Profit rose 10 percent to Rs 3,655 crore.

The company plans to use the fresh IPO money to increase its capital and support future loan growth.

Valuation and Expert Views

At the top price, the IPO is priced at:

4.1 times its FY25 book value

33 times its FY25 earnings

Experts say this is slightly below industry average, which may help with good listing gains.

Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse said the pricing is “carefully done” to attract long-term investors and could see a strong debut.

Allotment and Listing Date

IPO Allotment: October 9, 2025

Stock Market Listing: October 13, 2025 on BSE and NSE

Now, everyone is watching to see if this IPO can perform like Tata Technologies, which had a blockbuster listing in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing. Market conditions and company performance may affect returns. Investments in IPOs carry market and regulatory risks.