Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success On Listing Day?

Mumbai: After a long wait, Tata Capital’s big IPO of Rs 15,512 crore is now open for investors from October 6 to October 8, 2025. It is one of the biggest IPOs of the year.
Issue Size Breakdown
The IPO has two parts:
- Rs 6,846 crore will be fresh shares (new shares issued by the company).
- Rs 8,666 crore will be Offer for Sale (OFS) by Tata Sons, who currently own 95.6 percent of Tata Capital.
Anchor Investors Show Strong Interest
Before the IPO opened, Tata Capital already raised Rs 4,642 crore from top anchor investors.
LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) invested Rs 700 crore, buying over 2.15 crore shares.
Other Indian investors: ICICI Prudential, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla, DSP, Axis, Kotak, Nippon Life.
Foreign investors: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, and Norway’s Government Pension Fund.
Price Band and Lot Size
IPO Price Band: Rs 310 – Rs 326 per share.
Minimum Investment: One lot = 46 shares.
At the highest price, one lot will cost about Rs 14,996.
About Tata Capital
Tata Capital is part of the Tata Group and provides many financial services like:
Loans for Retail, SMEs, Corporates
Wealth management, investment banking, and product distribution.
As of June 2025:
Total assets: Rs 2.52 lakh crore
Gross loans: Rs 2.33 lakh crore
Gross NPA: Only 2.1 percent (very low)
Branches: 1,516 across 27 states and UTs.
Financial Performance
From FY23 to FY25:
Revenue grew 56 percent
Net Profit rose 10 percent to Rs 3,655 crore.
The company plans to use the fresh IPO money to increase its capital and support future loan growth.
Valuation and Expert Views
At the top price, the IPO is priced at:
4.1 times its FY25 book value
33 times its FY25 earnings
Experts say this is slightly below industry average, which may help with good listing gains.
Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse said the pricing is “carefully done” to attract long-term investors and could see a strong debut.
Allotment and Listing Date
IPO Allotment: October 9, 2025
Stock Market Listing: October 13, 2025 on BSE and NSE
Now, everyone is watching to see if this IPO can perform like Tata Technologies, which had a blockbuster listing in 2023.
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing. Market conditions and company performance may affect returns. Investments in IPOs carry market and regulatory risks.