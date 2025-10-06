Vodafone Idea’s ₹9,450 Cr AGR Dues Plea Deferred Again, SC To Hear Case On 13 Oct Amid ₹2 Trillion Liability Concerns

Supreme Court Delays AGR Dues Case to 13 October. |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has pushed the hearing of Vodafone Idea’s plea against an additional Rs 9,450 crore demand in AGR dues to 13 October 2025. The case was delayed after lawyers from both the telecom company and the government requested more time.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi represented Vodafone Idea, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the government.

What Is Vodafone Idea Asking For?

Vodafone Idea has already paid what it believes are the correct dues based on self-assessment. Now, it is asking the court to waive penalties and interest on the remaining disputed amount.

The company says the government’s numbers are still not final and until that happens, it should not be called a defaulter.

In its updated petition, Vodafone Idea referred to a July 2024 Supreme Court ruling (Mineral Area vs SAIL) where penalties were waived. It says similar relief should apply to AGR dues.

AGR Dispute Background

The AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) issue goes back to 2019, when the Supreme Court ruled telecom operators had to pay revenue dues, including non-telecom income. In 2020, the court said these amounts couldn’t be reassessed — causing disputes between DoT's estimates and the companies' self-assessed dues.

DoT says Vodafone Idea owes about Rs 58,254 crore, while the company says the actual amount is closer to Rs 21,500 crore. Including other penalties and interest, the total liability could reach Rs 2 trillion.

Financial Pressure Mounting

Vodafone Idea has said it does not have enough cash to pay these large dues. It already owes around Rs 83,400 crore, with Rs 18,000 crore in payments due annually from this year. The company has warned that these dues threaten its survival and the jobs of 18,000 employees.

In May, the court rejected a previous plea to waive Rs 45,000 crore in interest and penalties. Now, Vodafone Idea is pushing for a fresh reassessment of all dues before FY17, claiming DoT's updated demands are not covered by past court orders.

The court will next hear the case on 13 October 2025.