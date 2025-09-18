 Vodafone Idea Partners With TCS To Integrate AI Into Its Business Support System
The five-year engagement will help the telecom service provider unlock new capabilities in customer experience by deploying a platform focused on intelligence, automation, personalisation and accelerated launch of new products and services.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Vodafone Idea to transform its business support system through an AI-driven and future-ready platform, according to a release on Thursday.

"Tata Consultancy Services...has partnered with Vodafone Idea to transform their business support system through an AI-driven and future ready platform," the release said but did not give the size of the deal.The transformation will be anchored on TCS' flagship products, TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX."TCS HOBS will provide the digital backbone for business support systems, driving agility, stability, and seamless integration across customer touchpoints.

TCS TwinX will complement this with AI/ML-powered intelligence and scenario simulation, helping Vodafone Idea to enhance service responsiveness, and deliver personalised interactions," the release said. Combining the two, the unified platform aims to drive service delivery, ensure resilient performance, and offer flexibility to adapt quickly to evolving customer needs.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said, "By modernising our BSS platforms embedded with AI-driven innovation, we are setting a new standard to deliver, faster, smarter and more personalised digital experiences." Ujjwal Mathur, President and Country Head - India Business, TCS, noted that the transformation program for Vodafone Idea is built on 15 years of relationship with TCS."This initiative marks a pivotal step in driving AI-led transformation of Vi's core business support system," Mathur said.
