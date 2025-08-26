Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic

Vodafone Idea Shares Tumble 10 percent. | File Photo |

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea’s (VI) stock fell sharply by 10 percent in intraday trading. The share hit a low of Rs 6.60, compared to Rs 7.40 at the Monday close. This sharp drop comes after the government refused to offer any additional relief on the company’s AGR dues (Adjusted Gross Revenue). This news led to panic among investors, and the stock, which had been gaining for the last two sessions, took a steep dive.

No More Help from the Government

According to a report by Mint, Minister of State for Communications Chandrasekhar Pemmassani said on August 25 that there is no plan to provide more relief to Vodafone Idea. He also mentioned that any such decision would only be taken after discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and the Finance Ministry. For now, the government has made it clear that there is no financial support planned.

What This Means for the Company

Vodafone Idea is heavily in debt, with the government holding a 49 percent stake in the company. The telecom operator owes Rs 83,400 crore in AGR dues, and is required to pay Rs 18,000 crore every year from March 2026. Including interest and penalties, the total dues may reach Rs 2 lakh crore.

Without any fresh support from the government, Vodafone Idea could face severe financial trouble. The company has already warned that this may affect its operations in the future.

