 Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services In Bengaluru, Offers Unlimited Data
To celebrate its rollout in Bengaluru, Vodafone Idea is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299. This rollout follows Vi's recent 5G launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru starting Wednesday.This rollout follows Vi's recent 5G launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna and Chandigarh, and is part of the company's strategic roll out in all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year, it said."Vi users in Bengaluru with 5G-enabled devices can now access Vi 5G services, designed to power the city's digitally savvy population with superior online experiences.

As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299. Customers can enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.To ensure a superior 5G experience in Bengaluru, Vi said it has partnered with Samsung to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance.

