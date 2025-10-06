 Stock Trading Platform Zerodha Faces Major Outage, 88% Users Unable To Trade
The platform experienced a sudden surge in problem reports, which Downdetector flags when incidents exceed typical volume for that time of day. According to Downdetector, 88 per cent of complaints were related to trading issues, while 13 per cent pertained to the website.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Stock trading platform Zerodha faced a major outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to trade. According to Downdetector, 88 per cent of complaints were related to trading issues, while 13 per cent pertained to the website. The platform experienced a sudden surge in problem reports, which Downdetector flags when incidents exceed typical volume for that time of day.

Users quickly took to social media platform X to voice their frustration. Amid the chaos, one user wrote on X, “Zerodha was down today, and I lost money because of their error. This glitch is happening way too often, and it feels like the team has zero responsibility. Losing money due to their negligence is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, in September this year also, the online brokerage was hit by the technical glitch which left users unable to view price updates on its Kite application. The technical issue prompted a wave of complaints across social media on September 3, where users recalled similar instances in the past. Following the complaints, Zerodha acknowledged the problem on the social media platform X, adding that order placement was not affected.

