 Five People Arrested For Duping Delhi Woman Of ₹20 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFive People Arrested For Duping Delhi Woman Of ₹20 Lakh

Five People Arrested For Duping Delhi Woman Of ₹20 Lakh

The incident came to light after a woman complained, alleging that she received a call from the accused, posing as a deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police, according to officials.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Five people including the alleged kingpin of a pan-India digital arrest gang, have been arrested for duping a woman in Delhi of around Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Monday.The incident came to light after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that she received a call from the accused, posing as a deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police, they said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cybercrime: 69-Year-Old Retired Railway Official From Bhusawal Loses ₹20 Lakh In...
article-image

"The complainant alleged that the accused told her that her Aadhar card had been linked to criminal activity. On a video call, the accused then coerced her into transferring Rs 90,000," a senior police officer said.Later, they allegedly took a personal loan in her name and transferred the funds to their own accounts, he added. Police conducted a raid in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and arrested five people.Further investigation is underway, officials said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts
'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts
'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19; Video Goes Viral
'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19; Video Goes Viral
Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Gets Nobel Prize For Medicine For Discoveries Concerning Peripheral Immune Tolerance
Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Gets Nobel Prize For Medicine For Discoveries Concerning Peripheral Immune Tolerance
J&K: Baramulla Chief Education Officer Removed After Warning Staff Against Criticising Govt On Social Media
J&K: Baramulla Chief Education Officer Removed After Warning Staff Against Criticising Govt On Social Media
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme Is Not Just About LPG Connections, But Woman Empowerment: Union...

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme Is Not Just About LPG Connections, But Woman Empowerment: Union...

Five People Arrested For Duping Delhi Woman Of ₹20 Lakh

Five People Arrested For Duping Delhi Woman Of ₹20 Lakh

IPO: Chauffeured Car Rental & Mobility Solutions Provider Mann Fleet Files Papers With SEBI

IPO: Chauffeured Car Rental & Mobility Solutions Provider Mann Fleet Files Papers With SEBI

US Pharma Giant Eli Lilly Announces Plans To Invest $1 Billion In India For New Contract...

US Pharma Giant Eli Lilly Announces Plans To Invest $1 Billion In India For New Contract...

₹2,000 PM Kisan 21st Installment Coming Soon, Will You Get Paid Before Diwali Or Be Left Out?...

₹2,000 PM Kisan 21st Installment Coming Soon, Will You Get Paid Before Diwali Or Be Left Out?...