Budget 2020: Here's what will become costlier and cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans. Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.

But a large number of items including cigarettes, chewing tobacco along with imported products, like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become more expensive due to hike in taxes proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Health cess on the import of medical equipment has increased as well. Custom duty on wall fans has gone up from 7.5 percent to 20 percent. Customs duty on tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper has doubled to 20 per cent. While customs duty on import of newsprint, the lightweight coated paper has been reduced to 5 percent, thus making these cheaper.

On the other hand, newsprint, sports goods, microphone will become cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed reduction in duties on these items in the Budget for 2020-21.

Costlier

  • Butter ghee, butter oil, edible oils, peanut butter

  • Whey, meslin, maize, sugar beet seeds, preserved potato

  • Chewing gum, dietary soya fibre, isolated soya protein

  • Walnuts (shelled)

  • Footwear, shavers, hair clippers, hair-removing appliances

  • Tableware, kitchenware, water filters, glassware

  • Household articles of porcelain or china

  • Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, rough coloured gemstones

  • Padlocks

  • Hand sieves and hand riddles

  • Combs, hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair curlers

  • Table fans, ceiling fans and pedestal fans

  • Portable blowers

  • Water heaters and immersion heaters

  • Hair dryers, hand drying apparatus and electric irons

  • Food grinders, ovens, cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters

  • Coffee and tea makers and toasters

  • Electro-thermic fluid heaters, devices for repelling insects and electric heating resistors

  • Furniture, lamps and lighting fittings

  • Toys, stationery item, artificial flowers, bells, gongs, statuettes, trophies

  • Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phones, display panel and touch assembly, fingerprint readers for use in cellular mobile phones

  • Cigarettes, Chewing tobacco

Cheaper

  • Agro-animal based products

  • Newsprint

  • Electric vehicles

  • Skimmed milk

  • Certain alcoholic beverages

  • Soya fiber

  • Raw sugar

  • Husbandry-based products

