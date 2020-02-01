Budget 2020: Here's what will become costlier and cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans. Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.

But a large number of items including cigarettes, chewing tobacco along with imported products, like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become more expensive due to hike in taxes proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Health cess on the import of medical equipment has increased as well. Custom duty on wall fans has gone up from 7.5 percent to 20 percent. Customs duty on tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper has doubled to 20 per cent. While customs duty on import of newsprint, the lightweight coated paper has been reduced to 5 percent, thus making these cheaper.