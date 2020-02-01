Budget 2020: How much will you lose if you opt out of your old Income Tax Regime?

In a relief to taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to cut income tax rates and change slabs to lower tax incidence for those earning upto Rs 15 lakh a year. The Minister has proposed a 10 percent tax on income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh from the current 20 percent now.

Under the proposed I-T slab, annual income upto Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will pay 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh will be taxed at 10 percent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 percent. Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh will pay tax at the rate of 20 percent, while those between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh will pay at the rate of 25 percent. Income above Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 30 percent.