Blue Star launches new range of affordable room ACs for 2023

Blue Star, India’s leading air conditioning brand, today unveiled its new comprehensive range of ACs, including a ‘best-in-class affordable’ range and a ‘flagship premium’ range, for this summer's season. Overall, the company has launched nearly 75 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed, and window ACs, and across price points to cater to every consumer segment.

The company, having strategically repositioned itself as a mass premium brand in 2020, has since then been augmenting and leveraging its manufacturing, R&D, and innovation capabilities to roll out new, differentiated, and best-in-class ranges of affordable split ACs to cater to price sensitive consumers and first-time buyers, especially in the Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 markets.

Blue Star has also deployed a Total Cost Management (TCM) program to maximise efficiency across the entire cost-value chain in order to achieve cost leadership.

This new range comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split air conditioners, which are available in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.8 TR to 2 TR at attractive prices starting from Rs 29,990.

As the 1.5 TR 3-star inverter segment is the largest in the category, Blue Star has rolled out several compact and entry-level affordable models in this segment as well.

The new range is embedded with various customer-friendly features and specifications, such as ‘Turbo Cool’ for fast cooling; convertible 5-in-1 cooling where the customer can vary the cooling capacity upwards or downwards; NanoBlu Protect Technology and Hydrophilic ‘Blue Fin’ coating, for both IDUs and ODUs, to prevent coil corrosion and leakage, and for longer life, respectively; ‘Eco-Mode’ for energy-saving; ‘Comfort Sleep’ function that auto-adjusts the AC temperature during the night for better comfort of the occupants as well as for power saving; 4-way swing for uniformity; and ‘Self-Diagnosis’ for easy troubleshooting. Besides, these ACs have a metal enclosure for their PCBs to ensure additional safety.

The entire inverter range uses R-32 eco-friendly refrigerant.

All Blue Star inverter ACs are Smart Ready and can be upgraded to Smart ACs by the addition of a separate smart module.

Another important aspect of Blue Star’s inverter ACs is that they have a wide operating voltage range, thus eliminating the need for an external voltage stabiliser. While this results in savings on the cost of the stabiliser, it also does away with the need for space to mount one beside the AC.

The company has launched a formidable range of flagship models comprising ‘Super Energy-Efficient ACs,’ ‘Heavy-Duty ACs,’ ‘Smart ACs,’ ‘ACs with Hot & Cold Technology,’ and ‘ACs with Anti-Microbial Filter,’ to offer a comprehensive solution to any type of consumer need.

Energy-Efficient ACs

Blue Star’s ‘Super Energy-Efficient ACs’ include a unique Dynamic Drive Technology to achieve enhanced energy-efficiency with optimised cooling by delivering high air flow volumes. As a result, the 1.5 TR inverter split ACs achieve a 5.41 ISEER, which is over 40% higher than any 3-star inverter AC.

Heavy-Duty ACs

Every year, India witnesses a steady rise in temperatures across the country during peak summers. The company’s range of top-of-the-line ‘Heavy-Duty ACs’ designed with superior specifications, are extremely powerful and can deliver faster cooling and comfort even at 56°C. These ACs also come with a powerful air throw of up to 50 feet and a 4-way swing.

Smart Inverter Split ACs

The company has also rolled-out a one-of-a-kind ‘Smart Inverter Split ACs,’ which have unique and smart features such as "Customized Sleep," where one can preset the temperature, fan speed, and on/off of the AC every hour for a 12-hour period. In addition, it offers a scheduler, multi grouping of up to 15 ACs, and remote service support through an app. With Voice Command Technology, customers can operate their ACs through their smart devices, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home, through English or Hindi voice commands.

Hot & Cold Inverter Technology

The company’s ACs with ‘Hot and Cold Inverter Technology,’ can operate even in extremely low temperatures. Blue Star has developed one model that can operate at ambient temperatures of down to -10 °C, specifically designed for markets such as Srinagar, and another range that can operate at ambient temperatures of down to -2 °C for locations in the rest of the country that face harsh winters.

ACs with Anti-Microbial Filter

Finally, the company’s new range that integrates comfort and health, ‘ACs with Anti-Microbial Filter,’ can effectively filter out harmful microbes and particulate matter. Customers can also operate these ACs as air purifiers, especially in the winter. Blue Star’s air conditioners, besides providing consumers with exceptional cooling even at affordable prices, are well known for their quality, reliability, and durability, making Blue Star one of the most significant players in the industry.

Since the company’s foray into the residential ACs segment in 2011, Blue Star has grown from strength to strength in this segment, outperforming the industry year after year. The company targets to achieve a market share of 15% by FY25 in the room air conditioner segment.

The company provides extended warranties and easy financing options for its products.

Speaking to the Press at a conference held at the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Blue Star Climatech Limited’s new Sri City factory, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, "Blue Star will continue to invest in expanding its distribution footprint, enhancing its R&D capabilities, and brand building. All of this, in turn, will enable us to roll out affordable best-in-class room ACs. Our new range of room ACs for 2023 strongly recapitulates our focus in this direction.”

