Blue Star subsidiary begins commercial production in new manufacturing facility in Sri City

Blue Star Climatech Limited, a strong proponent of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, has set up a manufacturing facility in Sri City, and commercial production commenced in January 2023. Blue Star will source some of its new products here. This new automated and smart factory is equipped with the latest automation techniques and tools for its assembly line and material handling, among others, and has extensively deployed a slew of initiatives towards IoT and digitization. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability and, hence, has also rolled-out numerous initiatives on this front, such as installing an advanced affluent treatment plant, engaging in rainwater harvesting, and installing solar power. Besides, the company, being closely associated with the green movement, has applied for the IGBC Gold Rating for this facility.

Located closer to the southern ports, the Sri City Plant will enable efficient logistics management for the company by ensuring speedy movement and containing cost.

The setting up of this Plant will also benefit the local communities in and around its vicinity.

The Company has so far invested approximately Rs 350 crores on this Plant (of the total Rs 550 crores planned in a phased manner over a few years, for this project). The Plant commenced production on January 1, 2023, and will make about 3 lakh units in its first year and will gradually scale up production to 1.2 million units, thereafter.

Speaking to the Press at a conference held at the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Blue Star Climatech Limited’s new Sri City factory, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “With a strong focus on self-reliance, by aligning ourselves to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and leveraging on the PLI scheme by the Indian Government, we take immense pride in the fact that Blue Star Climatech Limited’s new automated and smart plant at Sri City is now operational. With this Plant in place, Blue Star intends to leverage the synergies between the Company and this Plant, to enable Blue Star to further accelerate growth in the room ACs segment, especially in Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 markets, apart from Tier 1."

