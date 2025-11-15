 Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing Agreements For 12 More Projects Worth ₹2,300 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAndhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing Agreements For 12 More Projects Worth ₹2,300 Crore

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing Agreements For 12 More Projects Worth ₹2,300 Crore

The upcoming projects spanning the sectors of engineering, food processing, and pharmaceuticals are expected to generate 12,365 jobs." Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated five units in Sri City and agreements were signed for 12 more projects with an investment of Rs 2,320 crore," said an official press release. The Chief Minister promised to build an airstrip near Sri City.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday virtually inaugurated five industrial units in Sri City, and witnessed the signing of agreements for 12 more projects worth over Rs 2,300 crore at the 30th CII Partnership Summit here.

The upcoming projects spanning the sectors of engineering, food processing and pharmaceuticals are expected to generate 12,365 jobs."Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated five units in Sri City and agreements were signed for 12 more projects with an investment of Rs 2,320 crore," said an official press release.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Lays The Foundation Stone For Three Raymond Group Projects Worth...
article-image

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said Sri City is the best industrial township in the country, where Daikin, Isuzu, Cadbury and other companies make and supply their products to the world."Industries from various countries should come to Sri City. We have approved investments worth Rs 8.8 lakh crore for healthcare, engineering, electronics, automobile and medical device companies from Belgium, Japan, UK, Germany, Australia and others," said Naidu.

Very soon, he said 6,000 acres will be made available to Sri City and firms from more than 50 countries will operate from there.Promising to build an air strip near Sri City, the CM said it will emerge as a model for development with 1.5 lakh people working from there soon.Located in Tirupati district, Sri City houses a multiproduct Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), Free Trade & Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) and an electronics manufacturing cluster.Further, Naidu exhorted that the southern state is arranging escrow accounts for 'the first time in the country' as part of industrial incentives.

FPJ Shorts
'Full Traffic Festival': Mumbai-Pune Highway Choked For Hours, Viral Screenshot Reveals Red Stretch
'Full Traffic Festival': Mumbai-Pune Highway Choked For Hours, Viral Screenshot Reveals Red Stretch
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical Condition
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical Condition
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Is Leading & Who Is At The Bottom?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Is Leading & Who Is At The Bottom?
Venezuela Poised To Expand Economic Engagement With India Beyond The Oil Sector, Including Cooperation In Critical Minerals & Investment
Venezuela Poised To Expand Economic Engagement With India Beyond The Oil Sector, Including Cooperation In Critical Minerals & Investment

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Five Industrial Units In Sri City, Signing...

Venezuela Poised To Expand Economic Engagement With India Beyond The Oil Sector, Including...

Venezuela Poised To Expand Economic Engagement With India Beyond The Oil Sector, Including...

Robust Office Leasing, Resilient Residential Demand In High-Ticket Segments, & Supportive Macro...

Robust Office Leasing, Resilient Residential Demand In High-Ticket Segments, & Supportive Macro...

CII Partnership Summit 2025: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & World Leaders Discuss Ways To Boost...

CII Partnership Summit 2025: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal & World Leaders Discuss Ways To Boost...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Lays The Foundation Stone For Three Raymond Group Projects Worth...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Lays The Foundation Stone For Three Raymond Group Projects Worth...