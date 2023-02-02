Mumbai: Western Railway asks Railway Board for 40 AC local trains | FPJ

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has registered a demand for 40 air-conditioned (AC) local trains from the Railway Ministry. The supply of new rakes, sources said, is likely to begin next year. Currently, 79 AC services are being operated by WR on weekdays through six AC rakes, of which one remains in periodical overhauling. On an average, 75,000 passengers use WR’s AC services every day.

Confirming the development, a senior WR official said that the Railway Board has promised the additional supply and that all will be fully vestibule trains.

Mumbai Central and Borivali line work

Meanwhile, the work of laying down the 6th line between Mumbai Central and Borivali is in full swing. The first phase of the project between Khar and Goregaon will be completed by June 2023. The second phase between Goregaon and Borivali will be completed by March 2024 and the last phase between Khar and Mumbai Central is likely to open by March 2025. The official said that after the 6th line opens, 25% more trains can be introduced as all main express trains between Borivali and Mumbai Central will be diverted to the 5th and 6th lines, making way for hundreds of additional local services.

