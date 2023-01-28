Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of 2 pairs of special trains | Wikimedia Commons

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, the Western Railway has extended the trips of 2 pairs of special trains.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the train services which are extended are as follows.

Train No. 09435 Ahmedabad – Okha Weekly Superfast Special has been extended upto 25th March, 2023.

Train No. 09436 Okha – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended upto 26th March, 2023.

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 23rd February, 2023 has been extended from 02nd March to 30th March, 2023.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani - Valsad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 24th February, 2023 has been extended from 03rd March to 31st March, 2023.

The booking of extended trips of train Nos. 09435, 09436 & 09007 will open from 30th January, 2023 at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website, the WR said.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the WR said.

