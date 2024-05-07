Banking Bullies: Viral Video Shows Canara Bank & Bandhan Bank Officers' Aggressive Behavior Against Employees, Sparks Outrage

Viral Video Shows Canara Bank & Bandhan Bank Officers' Aggressive Behavior Against Employees, Sparks Outrage |

A recent viral video surfacing online have stirred up a storm of controversy as officers from Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank face backlash for their aggressive behaviour towards their junior employees.

The footage circulating widely on social media platforms captures instances of verbal abuse, intimidation and demands for excessive work hours, sparking discussion from the netizens on workplace ethics and employee well-being.

About the two incidents

1. Bandhan Bank

In the case of Bandhan Bank video that circulated online on April 24 (now deleted), an officer from Bandhan Bank, named Kunal Bhardwaj can be seen berating a junior employee for failing to meet the targets.

The video capture Bhardwaj using abusive languages and questioning the employee's shame for their performance. Despite the employee's apology and promise to rectify the situation, Bhardwaj continues to escalate the confrontation.

Bandhan Bank's Response

Bandhan Bank on this incident issued an official statement, on April 25, stating, “The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values and we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such an approach. Necessary action has already been initiated and we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank’s policy.”

2. Canara Bank

Another similar video that went viral on May 4, 2024 features an officer from Canara Bank, Lokapati Swain, scolding employees for prioritising personal time over work.

The @canarabank whose tag line is “TOGETHER WE CAN” is saying that don't take care of your family.

Don't they know that we all work for the family and not for ourselves.



In the footage that is circulating online, Swain is seen shouting and pressuring staff members to works extra hours, even on holidays and leave their family obligations.

The video sparked an outrage with netizens slamming the officer's disregard for the work-life balance and aggressive tone.

Canara Bank's response

The bank responded to the video, stating, "At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again. The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken."

Netizens reaction

The videos sparked outrage among netizens expressing concerns over such behaviours on employees well-being.

""bhad me jaye family" is this the language you endorse just to get job done. What action has been taken against this type of people who abuses other staffs," responded an X user to the video the Canara Bank.

"This man should immediately by removed from his post as if he can't give respect to colleagues, then he will never give respect to the customer. Unprofessional and Unhuman approach," wrote another X user.

"I feel for his family..may they have happy life," added an X user.

The concern executive must be held responsible for its faltu comment.



