Google Layoff Streak Continues: Core Team Members Fired

Sundar Pichai after firing the entire python team. Next team in line for layoff is the core team working out of their california headquarters. This core positions will be shifting to mexico and india.

Over the past year, it has become evident that Silicon Valley companies—which, with their massive growth, could satisfy Wall Street—finally needed to face reality. This entailed increasing profits, cutting expenses, and making layoffs.

What exactly is google's core team

Google's core team creates the global IT infrastructure, online user safety, and the "technical foundation behind the company's flagship products."

What did Google response regarding the layoff report

According to the report, Asim Husain, the vice president of Google Developer Ecosystem, revealed the layoffs via email last week. According to the official's documents, this was his team's largest workforce reduction.

“We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities," he wrote in the email.

Google's parent company 'Alphabet' started cutting down the workforce from early 2023.

This layoff is the part of restructuring and cost cutting due to current inflation like situation in US. The company shifiting this postions out of US to countries like India & Mexico is gonna save them lot of labour costs.

Why Google is moving it to India & Mexico

In the face of inflation and rising labour cost, layoffs as well as shuttering down cool lookin but cash burning ideas is a common practice in sillicon valley.

emoployees from outside of us are relatively cheap and paid less compared to their us counterparts. In the cost of single employee hired in us the company hire two or maybe three employees outside of us. Which in turn helps in effcient work loads.

