All stranded ships due to grounded Ever Given vessel will pass Suez Canal before Sunday: Report

The ships that were stranded due to the grounding of Ever Given in the Suez Canal, have been passing through the canal since Ever Given was free. Now, the canal authority stated that the last batch of stranded ships will pass by Saturday. Meanwhile, the authority also stated the investigation into the incident would report its findings soon.



According to Reuters, Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said 85 ships were expected to pass the canal from both sides on Saturday. They will include the last 61 ships out of the 422 that were queuing when the Ever Given container vessel was dislodged on Monday, thus ending the backlog of shipping that built up during the crisis, he added.

The 400-metre-long (430-yard) container ran aground in the vital trade artery on March 23. It left the global supply chain concerned. The container was rescued with the helped of a specialist rescue team. It took almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging operations.

Meanwhile, an SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the vessel to run aground in the Suez Canal and block the waterway for six days, Rabie told the MBC Masr private TV late on Friday. “The investigation is going well‮ ‬and will take two more days, then we will announce the results,” he added.