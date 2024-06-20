ADB Sanctions $170 Million Loan To Reinforce India's Health Infrastructure For Future Pandemic Preparedness

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 170 million policy-based loan aimed at enhancing the country's health system.

According to ADB, the loan, part of the Strengthened and Measurable Actions for Resilient and Transformative Health Systems (SMART Health) Subprogram 1, is designed to support the Indian government's National Health Policy 2017.

This policy seeks to provide high-quality healthcare services to all citizens, ensuring readiness to tackle future health crises.

The USD 170 million loan from ADB will play a crucial role in addressing gaps in India's health system and enhancing its capacity to respond to future pandemics.

Sonalini Khetrapal, ADB Senior Health Specialist, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us valuable lessons and adoption of several innovative practices that would significantly strengthen pandemic preparedness and response capacities if consolidated, sustained, and institutionalized. ADB has been working with the Government of India to strengthen its health system and adopt transformative solutions.

" She added, "This policy-based loan will help fill the gaps in policy, legislative, and institutional governance and structures and contribute to India's goal of providing universal access to quality and affordable health care services to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response." The program will establish comprehensive disease surveillance systems to effectively respond to public health threats.

It will set up laboratory networks for infectious disease surveillance at various levels, including state, union, and metropolitan areas, ensuring a robust and coordinated response to emerging health threats.

The initiative will support the development of robust data systems to monitor and coordinate national health programs, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the poor and women.

These data systems will facilitate better governance and decision-making in health service delivery.

ADB will assist in implementing policy reforms to ensure an adequate and competent health workforce.

This includes legislation to regulate and maintain standards for education and professional conduct of nurses, midwives, allied health workers, and doctors.

Climate-Resilient Healthcare

The program will also support public health teams in various states, enhancing their capacity to deliver essential health services.

The loan will facilitate the management of integrated public health laboratories in five states and districts, enhancing services for infectious diseases and critical care.

District critical care hospital blocks will be improved to provide better services for managing critical illnesses and health emergencies.

The initiative will assist in establishing green and climate-resilient healthcare facilities through the support of an intersectoral governing body and a multisector task force.

This will ensure that health infrastructure is sustainable and can withstand climate-related challenges.

ADB will support the adoption of innovative solutions to enhance health service delivery, ensuring that the health system is responsive and adaptive to changing needs.