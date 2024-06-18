Did You Know That Panic Day Is A Mock Holiday? Know 5 Effective Steps To Eliminate Stress And Have A Good Mental Health

Canva

International Panic Day is observed on June 18 every year. But most of us are not aware of the fact that Panic day is celebrated as a mock holiday in order to spread awareness about mental health issues.

Life gets to everyone at a point of time. It is okay to feel stressed, anxious and irritated. It does not matter how calm and collected of a person you are, this day is dedicated to letting your fears and insecurities come out loud. It is okay to feel all your emotions. It is human.

Why is it necessary to observe Panic Day?

Originally intended to be a fake holiday, International Panic Day offers a chance for people to forget about their many causes of panic. It is the perfect time to take a seat back, de-stress, and let all of your anxiety and tension go.

Panic disorder is a mental health condition that affects majority of the population around the globe. As the world progresses, people thrive to achieve their goals, suppressing themselves under work-life balance. It is not uncommon to feel stressed in a busy lifestyle. But one needs to be aware of how this stress might be affecting their well-being.

Moreover, It seems that women experience panic attacks more frequently than men. Treatment for the this disorder is possible, especially if the patient follows a healthy lifestyle and is informed of different treatment strategies.

Steps to relieve stress

1. Identify the situations that cause you stress. We refer to these as stresses. Your relationships, finances, job, family, education, and health could all be sources of stress. Once you identify them, you can work on finding your de-stresses.

2. If you are a caffeine enthusiast, you need to reduce you caffeine intake to reduce stress. Caffeine and alcohol can not help you reduce stress, it will only make it worse. It may feel like a stress buster, but in reality, you need to stay away from it.

3. Playing with a pet can be a happy and useful approach to improve mental health and lower stress. Having pets can lower cortisol levels and boost oxytocin levels, which are linked to feelings of happiness and relaxation.

4. Mindful meditation an help you with stress. Meditation calms you down, encourages you to live in the moment and accept life around you the way it is. Practicing it regularly can be beneficial for you.

5. Sipping Chamomile, peppermint of ginger tea has proven to effective in reducing stress levels. You can take a few minutes to sip you tea and it can help you feel relaxed.

Many nations observe International Panic Day as a day to increase public awareness of mental health issues. The purpose of the day is to encourage people to take a moment to calm down, relax, and ask for help without fear. Talking about our difficulties is the only way we can solve them, therefore there's nothing to be ashamed about.

