Adani Hindenburg row: Jairam Ramesh continues attack, directs 3 more questions to PM Modi

New Delhi: Paused by the Congress plenary in Raipur, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday resumed asking three questions to Prime Minister Modi on how he has been helping his billionaire friend Gautam Adani.

His questions are:



1. With the continuing sell-off in Adani Group stocks, the value of LIC’s holdings in the Group has fallen by a shocking Rs 52,000 crore since 31 December 2022. It is now worth Rs 32,000 crore and the entire profit made by the LIC and its crores of policyholders, which we now know was due to stock market manipulation and money laundering, has been wiped out and caused a major loss to LIC. Who forced this pillar of India’s financial system to take such a risky exposure to your favourite businessman? When will you be held accountable for this gambling with the savings of India’s citizens?



2. Even as the leading market index providers MSCI, S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell review the weighting of Adani Group firms, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has failed to take any serious action to protect investors. Instead the NSE announced on 17 February 2023 that an additional five AdaniGroup companies currently crashing in the stock markets would be included in no less than 14 indices. This has caused many financial advisers to advise their clients not to invest in funds that use those indices as benchmarks. But lakhs of hapless investors are still at risk of being forced to bail out collapsing Adanicompanies with their hard-earned savings. Are you putting pressure on the NSE to bail out your close friend? Why is SEBI not being allowed to take action to ensure that lakhs of investors are not duped into investing in a collapsing business group?



3. The Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation emerged as the highest bidder with a bid of Rs 7,200 crore in a November 2018 tender to redevelop Mumbai’s Dharavi area. That tender was cancelled in November 2020 because of delays in the transfer of Railway land. A fresh tender with new conditions was issued in October 2022 which the Adani Group won with a bid of Rs 5,069, lower than the original winning bid by Rs 2,131 crore. Did you force the BJP-supported Maharashtra government to change the tender conditions so as to exclude the original winner and favour the Adani Group?