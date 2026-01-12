Industry Giants Commit Over ₹8.5 Lakh Crore To Gujarat At Vibrant Regional Meet

File Image |

Gandhinagar: The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra saw major announcements from India’s top industrial leaders, reinforcing Gujarat’s position as a national investment magnet on Sunday. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled five significant commitments for Gujarat, reaffirming the company’s deep connection with the state.

He announced that Reliance will double its investment to Rs 7 lakh crore over the next five years, compared to Rs 3.5 lakh crore invested in the previous five years. The investment is expected to generate large-scale employment and expand the state’s industrial capabilities. Ambani said Reliance is developing the world’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Jamnagar, which will host solar, green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel projects, marking the city’s shift from a hydrocarbon hub to a global green energy exporter.

In Kutch, the company will establish a multi-gigawatt solar power project to strengthen India’s long-term energy security. He also announced that Jamnagar will house India’s largest AI-ready data centre, alongside the launch of a new Jio Intelligence Platform - starting from Gujarat - to offer AI services in Indian languages to everyday users. In the field of sports, Ambani said Reliance Foundation will partner with the Gujarat Government to support the 2036 Olympic vision for Ahmedabad, including taking over operations of the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura.

Additionally, Reliance will set up a world-class hospital in Jamnagar and expand education-related facilities across Saurashtra, strengthening the region’s social infrastructure. Ambani described this decade as “India’s decisive decade,” crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for positioning the country as a rising global power. Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani announced a massive Rs 1.50 lakh crore investment in Mundra over the next five years. He said that under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, Kutch has emerged as India’s largest energy hub.

Mundra has become central to the group’s solar manufacturing ambitions and will soon host the world’s largest energy park with a capacity of 37 gigawatts. He reiterated the group’s commitment to supporting the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Jyoti CNC Chairman Parakramsinh Jadeja emphasised that the Regional Conference reflects the spread of the “developed India” vision to district-level industrial ecosystems. He announced plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in manufacturing, R&D and skill development over the next five years.

The company will also supply advanced machinery to the aerospace and defence sectors, strengthening India’s drive towards self-reliance. Welspun Chairman B.K. Goenka announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to set up the world’s largest pipeline manufacturing plant in Gujarat. Calling Kutch the company’s birthplace, he credited the region’s transformation over the past two decades to sustained policy support. Goenka recalled Prime Minister Modi’s 2003 advice to build in Kutch - promising exceptional returns - which he said had proven true over time. Welspun today employs over one lakh people and plans to expand its footprint further in Gujarat.

