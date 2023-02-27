AAP's Sanjay Singh after release from detention: 'Give me CBI, will arrest Modi, Adani within 2 hours'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh | ANI

Following his release from detention on Monday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh asserted that the BJP was attempting to tarnish the reputation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He further stated that if he had control over the ED and the CBI, he would be arrest Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and wealthy industrialist Gautam Adani "within two hours".

𝗔𝗔𝗣 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗕𝗜 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲

On Sunday, Singh and other AAP leaders were detained after staging a demonstration outside the CBI office in support of Sisodia, who was being questioned in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Following their release, Singh spoke to ANI and accused the BJP of trying to "defame" Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. He confidently asserted that all attempts to discredit Kejriwal and the AAP will be unsuccessful.

𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶 𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗷𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗹: 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵

"There will soon be an end to PM Modi's dictatorship. He arrested the most popular Education minister (Manish Sisodia) of the country. He is trying to defame Arvind Kejriwal but such acts won't affect his image. It was a cowardly act by the Centre to have Sisodia arrested by the agencies," the AAP MP said.

"Give me ED and CBI, I will arrest Modi, Amit Shah and Adani within two hours. You can do anything when you have the power to misuse probe agencies," Singh added.

𝗦𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁'𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗚𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗶

According to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, even if the BJP were to arrest all of the government's ministers, it would have no impact on the government's ability to function and carry out its duties.

"The arrest of Manish Sisodia and the BJP's friendship with Adani are issues that can't be tolerated. Even if they (BJP) arrest all our ministers, our govt will run its course," he said.

𝗔𝗔𝗣 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁, 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘂𝗽

The AAP has announced that it plans to stage demonstrations across the country, including in the national capital outside the BJP headquarters, to protest against Sisodia's arrest.

Delhi's Special CP (L&O), Dependra Pathak, has confirmed that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure law and order is maintained during these protests.

"Effective and robust police arrangement is in place on the ground to maintain law and order," he said.

𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗔𝗣: 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗷

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the party leaders, who were detained Sunday, have been arrested and will be produced in court.

"The Centre has broken all limits of democracy. It arrested Manish Sisodia without any proof due to political reasons. You have arrested the entire leadership of our party, except for Arvind Kejriwal and some others. Many of the leaders are detained since last afternoon. Under which sections, are they being detained for so long? The police will produce them in court as they have shown the detainees as being arrested," Bharadwaj told ANI.

He claimed further that the government has arrested the entire leadership of the AAP.

"It is not detention but arrest on the orders of the Centre. The police have arrested our entire leadership. We will protest outside the BJP office today as all the instructions are being given from there," Bhardwaj said.

𝗦𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗻'𝘁 𝗰𝗼-𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲, 𝗴𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀: 𝗖𝗕𝗜

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrest, saying he was giving evasive replies and not cooperating in the investigation. The probe agency also said that Sisodia was earlier called on February 19 for investigation, but had sought a week's time citing preoccupations.

"The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation," the CBI said in its statement.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, Sisodia said false cases were being lodged against party leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Kejriwal.

(With inputs from ANI)